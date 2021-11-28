California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of FUV opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.