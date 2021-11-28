Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

