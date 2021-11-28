California State Teachers Retirement System Has $626,000 Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 47.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

