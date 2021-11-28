Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.