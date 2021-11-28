Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.46 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

