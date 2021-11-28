Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of NI worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in NI by 2.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 688,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NODK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.35. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

