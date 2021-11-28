Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gemini Therapeutics were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

