Morgan Stanley Sells 24,432 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of B opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on B. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

