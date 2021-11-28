$66.52 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to post sales of $66.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.36 million and the highest is $66.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $22.41 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.68.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

