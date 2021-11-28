Morgan Stanley Acquires 60,797 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

