Morgan Stanley Acquires 20,879 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.