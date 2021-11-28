Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,726 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Hanger worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hanger by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 10.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hanger by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

