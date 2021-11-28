United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 124.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

