Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

