Credit Suisse AG Invests $496,000 in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,617,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Romeo Power by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

NYSE RMO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

