Credit Suisse AG Makes New $481,000 Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 909,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $245.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

