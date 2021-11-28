Credit Suisse AG Sells 710 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Camden National were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth $367,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAC opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

