Morgan Stanley Sells 146,565 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,565 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Knowles were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

