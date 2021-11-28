Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

