SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of SFL worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

