Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 99,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

Shares of UGL opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

