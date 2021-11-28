Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,985 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.