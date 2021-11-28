Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34). 285,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 433,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.48).

The company has a market cap of £679.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

