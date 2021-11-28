Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Up 3%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 10,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The company has a market cap of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

