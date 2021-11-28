Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24). 132,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 112,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49). Also, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

