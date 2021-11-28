Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 178,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

