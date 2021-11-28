MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

