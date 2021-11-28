Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 34.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $295.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.73. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

