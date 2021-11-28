State Street Corp Makes New Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 258,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $221,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InnovAge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.