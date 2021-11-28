Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.52% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 132.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $20.87 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $840.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.