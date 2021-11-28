LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,298 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LG Display were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPL. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

