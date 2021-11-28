MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.87% of MeiraGTx worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 26.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

