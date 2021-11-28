GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.88

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €45.88 ($52.14) and last traded at €43.79 ($49.76), with a volume of 375563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.14 ($51.30).

G1A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.44 ($45.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.28.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

