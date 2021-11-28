Short Interest in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Rises By 5,202.5%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 5,202.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Esm Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Esm Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Esm Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Esm Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Esm Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

