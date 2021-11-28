Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in November

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of Tefron stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Tefron has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.10.
About Tefron
