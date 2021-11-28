Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in November

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Tefron stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Tefron has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

