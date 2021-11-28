1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 9,600.0% in November

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

