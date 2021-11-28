Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

