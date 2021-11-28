Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 73,141 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of CleanSpark worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK opened at $17.26 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

