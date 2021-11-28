Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,429 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Veru worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veru by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of -776.22 and a beta of 0.50. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

