Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

LOOP stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $670.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

