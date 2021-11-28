Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $73.80

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.
DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of DOCS opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.04. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
