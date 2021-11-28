Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $73.80

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.04. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

