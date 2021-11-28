Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $415.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the highest is $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

