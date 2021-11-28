Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $315.38

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.38.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,675 shares of company stock worth $14,874,456. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.03. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

