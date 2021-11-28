Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

