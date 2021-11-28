Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.36 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

