Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

