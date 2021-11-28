Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 196,557 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,061,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

