Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

