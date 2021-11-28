Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 373,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $6.75 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

