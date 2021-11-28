Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 623.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 168,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of MASS opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

